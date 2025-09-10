Pleasant weather continues on Wednesday, temperatures could reach 80s

PITTSBURGH — Low humidity and plenty of sunshine keep our great stretch of weather going.

Temperatures will continue to warm up quickly during the day, topping out near 80.

A few more clouds will slide through from time to time, but no rain is expected.

As our dry stretch continues, drought conditions are increasing for much of the area.

A weak system could bring us a few showers early next week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group