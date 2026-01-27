Plow crews and neighbors clear parking lots and driveways in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG — A mountain of snow now sits in Lynch Field in Westmoreland County. Most of the roads throughout the city are now clear, but on Monday, crews were focused on clearing parking lots, driveways, sidewalks and cars.

“The roads look great. It’s day two. In the first day, they had them cleared, so they did really well,” said Emma Fox, who lives in downtown Greensburg.

Fox, along with many others in Greensburg, needed to get out on the road Monday afternoon. She was pleased to learn that the city hired two companies with six trucks each to clear out parking lots and sidewalks.

“It’s a lot, but we all have places to go, so it’s really great that they are getting the roads cleared and the parking lot cleared to get our cars out,” Fox said.

In smaller cities like Jeannette, neighbors were helping neighbors who were stuck. Three of the neighbors were kids: Tristan, Lucas, and Dillon. They thought it might be a great way to make some extra money while school was cancelled.

“It’s nice and it’s kind, and it’s very helpful so they don’t have to do it,” Dillon Taylor said.

“There’s just no way I can do this by myself because I’m just getting older and have a bad back and I looked up these young guys and it reminds me of when I was a child and came out and shoveled snow for people,” he said.

Cedar Street had up to 14 inches of snow on the road. One of the neighbors used his snow blower to dig out multiple cars, while the main roads were mostly clear. He wanted to help everyone get out before the temperatures dropped even more.

