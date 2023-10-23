Plum community remembers victims of Rustic Ridge explosion during ‘Festival of Honor’

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — A fall festival was held in the parking lot of the Plum Senior High School to celebrate the lives of the victims of the Rustic Ridge explosion.

Organizers called it the “Festival of Honor.”

“We knew it was a way to get the community back together as one big giant plum to raise some money for the families that need it at Rustic Ridge,” said Teacher J.R. Pilyih

Food trucks, carnival tents and vendors were all there to raise money for the families. Live music provided entertainment.

Many of the families are still displaced following the explosion.

Organizers say the deadly Signs line Rustic Ridge estates, showing this community is still united after the deadly explosion claimed 6 lives

“It’s a long process it feels, anything we can do to help them. We are here to do that,” said Pilyih

More than a dozen families are still trying to recover from the tragedy.

“Some are staying with friends, relatives, some rental houses, things like that but as teachers you know in this community, we feel like it’s our job to be there to support them,” said Pilyih

“A good goal would be 10 or 20 thousand. Maybe give each of those families a thousand dollars to help them with something simple., the goal of this even today is to bring the community together” said Pilyih

Coming together more than two months after the August 12th fatal blast rocked this neighborhood.. Whatever amount of money is raised.. These volunteers say their mission is to just show the families -- that this community cares.

