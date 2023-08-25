Plum fire department warning residents of vendor scam

A fire department in Plum is warning people about a vendor scam.

Someone has been soliciting vendors and food trucks for community events to be held on the Holiday Park Volunteer Fire Department’s property at 415 Old Abers Creek Road for weekends in September and October.

The department says no one has been given permission or booked their facility.

They urge anyone with questions to check their Facebook page or contact them at info@holidayparkvfd.org.

