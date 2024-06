PLUM, Pa. — Police in Plum are looking for a man they say may have burglarized a church.

The Plum Borough Police Department took to its Facebook page to say the man and a white Dodge truck were at the scene of the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Plum Detective Danny Moriarty at Dmoriarty@plumboro.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group