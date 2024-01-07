Plum power outage caused by transformer fire, Duquesne Light Company says

PLUM, Pa. — Around 1,400 people were without power for about six hours in Plum after a transformer fire early Sunday morning.

Duquesne Light Company says those customers lost power around 4:15 a.m. when a transformer on New Texas Road caught fire. The fire also damaged a utility pole.

The transformer and utility pole have since been replaced.

Duquesne Light says all customers got power back around 10:30 a.m.

