Plum road being renamed to honor borough manager who died in house explosion

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — The Plum road that leads to the borough building will be renamed after the borough manager who died in the house explosion on Rustic Ridge Road in August.
PHOTOS: House leveled in explosion in Plum Borough; several other homes damaged
RELATED:
Plum Borough Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to rename Old Mine Road to Mike Thomas Way.
Michael Thomas, 57, was killed when a house exploded in the borough.
Mike Thomas Way leads to the borough building, public works facility, Plum EMS and a fire station.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group