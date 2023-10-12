Plum road being renamed to honor borough manager who died in house explosion

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — The Plum road that leads to the borough building will be renamed after the borough manager who died in the house explosion on Rustic Ridge Road in August.

PHOTOS: House leveled in explosion in Plum Borough; several other homes damaged

Plum Borough Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to rename Old Mine Road to Mike Thomas Way.

Michael Thomas, 57, was killed when a house exploded in the borough.

Mike Thomas Way leads to the borough building, public works facility, Plum EMS and a fire station.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group