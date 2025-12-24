PNC deploys concierge robots, branch facade at namesake golf tourney as growth plans accelerate

PNC has been sponsoring its namesake golf championship since 2012 but the annual tournament on Dec. 20-21 takes on extra significance as the bank looks to capitalize on getting its brand in front of a national audience roughly two weeks before closing an acquisition and ahead of accelerating a 300-branch expansion.

PNC is pulling out all the stops at every turn — and tee — at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes, Florida, as the PNC Championship pairs golf superstars with their family members. The tournament will be broadcast live across NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock.

In what’s believed to be a first for a PGA Tour event, and possibly a tip of the hat to the bank’s headquarters city’s reputation as a tech center, a pair of fairway concierge robots will travel through the practice areas, one delivering vanilla ice cream — a nod to PNC’s brilliantly boring tagline — and the other delivering PNC-branded swag items.

