PNC employs 2 of the Most Powerful Women in Banking

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh executives, both from PNC, are again among the Most Powerful Women in Banking, the only locals to make American Banker’s newly released annual ranking.

Deborah Guild, No. 14, is head of enterprise technology and security.

Stephanie Novosel, No. 15, is head of commercial banking.

