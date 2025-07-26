Local

PNC Park hosts Animal Friends at game, proceeds go to organization

By WPXI.com News Staff
(Gene J. Puskar/AP)
PITTSBURGH — PNC Park hosted Animal Friends at their game Saturday against the Colorado Rockies.

Animal Friends posted to Facebook that a portion of each ticket was being donated to the organization and comes with $5 of loaded value that could be used at the concession stand or team store.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

