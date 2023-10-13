Local

PNC to reduce workforce by 4% as part of cost-saving initiative

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — PNC is reducing its workforce by 4%, Pittsburgh’s biggest bank disclosed in a regulatory filing accompanying its third-quarter earnings report, released on Friday.

The cuts are expected to be “almost entirely” completed by year-end, and PNC expects to incur pre-tax charges and costs of about $150 million related to severance, benefits and related termination costs in Q4. In turn, PNC said the cuts will reduce personnel expenses by $325 million, or 5% annually.

