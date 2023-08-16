Point Marion man pleads guilty to interstate domestic violence after multi-state police chase

POINT MARION, Pa. — A Point Marion man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of interstate domestic violence.

According to the Department of Justice, on Aug. 30, 2020, Kristopher Lee Holmes restrained his significant other while leading police on a high-speed chase from West Virginia to Pennsylvania.

During the chase, Holmes hit speeds of over 100 miles per hour, officials said.

Meanwhile, the victim was trying to escape the car and attempted to open the passenger door while it was moving.

Holmes gave the victim a black eye and left long bruises in the shape of fingerprints of their left arm, officials said.

Holmes pleaded guilty to one count of interstate domestic violence. He faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 5, 2023. Pending sentencing, the court continued Holmes on bond.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group