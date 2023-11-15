Point Park University announces student-run Pioneer Records establishes downtown space

PITTSBURGH — With a major performing arts venue and an outpost for the ongoing study of journalism already established downtown, Point Park University is now ready to get the music started with a new rehearsal space in the Golden Triangle.

The downtown university announced that its student-run record label Pioneer Records has opened a new space called The Sound Vault.

The multi-use rehearsal space is a program of Point Park University’s Rowland School of Business and is located at 321 First Ave., a short walk from the rest of the university’s downtown campus.

