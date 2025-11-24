Point Park University offering Thanksgiving meal kits to students, families facing food insecurities

PITTSBURGH — Point Park University is offering free Thanksgiving meal kits to students and their families facing food insecurity, with distribution set for Monday at Thayer Hall.

The Thanksgiving Meal Drive aims to assist students who may struggle to afford a traditional holiday meal, providing kits that include turkey, ham or vegetarian dishes along with sides like green beans, sweet potatoes and pie.

“More than 40% of our students report facing food insecurity since starting their college journey,” said Heather Starr Fiedler, Ph.D., Assistant Vice President and Managing Director of the Center for Civic and Community Engagement.

The program is supported by donations from faculty and staff, which are used to assemble the meal kits costing approximately $25 to $30 each.

Up to 150 people are expected to benefit from the meal kits this year, addressing a growing need among students who cannot afford to travel home for the holidays.

In addition to the meal kits, Point Park University offers a “Break Box” option for students staying on campus during Thanksgiving or Christmas breaks, providing nonperishable food to ease the burden of dining expenses while campus facilities are closed.

Point Park University also operates the Pioneer Pantry, affiliated with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, to further support students with food insecurity.

