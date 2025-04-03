Pole, wires come down at intersection near Pittsburgh high school

PITTSBURGH — An intersection in Pittsburgh’s Perry North neighborhood was shut down after a pole came down in the middle of the roadway.

Perrysville Avenue was closed near Perry Traditional Academy, but it has since been reopened.

Our crews on the scene could the pole that holds the street signs and traffic light lying in the middle of the roadway. Wires were also brought down.

Stop signs have been put up at the intersection until the traffic lights are repaired.

