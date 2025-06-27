Police accuse Imperial man of choking dog to death

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police accuse an Allegheny County man of choking a dog to death Friday.

Court records show Ricky Fields, 36, of Imperial, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal and another misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals.

Police say they arrived just after midnight in the 600 block of Falls Church Road in North Fayette Township, where they saw Fields with blood on his shirt.

Fields reportedly told police he “just snapped.”

During the incident, Fields didn’t say a word and started choking a 13-year-old miniature dachshund for several minutes until it died, as another person tried to stop him, police say.

After he was arrested, Fields reportedly admitted to killing the dog.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group