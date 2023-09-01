Police arrest suspect in McCandless bank robbery

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Police arrested the man they said robbed a bank in McCandless earlier this week.

According to Allegheny County 911, police were called to the 8000 block of McKnight Road at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> FBI responds to bank robbery in McCandless

Raymond Zwibel, 51, is accused of robbing the Huntington Bank in McIntyre Square, McCandless police said.

Zwibel is currently at the Allegheny County Jail.

