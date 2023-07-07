Police asking for help finding missing, endangered 1-year-old Baldwin girl

BALDWIN, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police put out an “endangered person advisory” asking for help finding a missing 1-year-old girl from Baldwin.

Police said Infiniti James was last seen with Lamar Glover, 27, who is driving a grayish/purple 2004 GMC Envoy with Pennsylvania plate MDG-0911.

Lamar Glover (Pennsylvania State Police)

James and Glover were last seen on Thursday around 6 p.m. in the area of Keeport Drive in Baldwin. James was wearing pink pajama shorts and gray tennis shoes.

Police believe James may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 911 or the Baldwin Borough Police Department at 412-881-1300.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. The Baldwin Borough PD is searching for Infiniti James. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/C23HC5quid — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) July 7, 2023

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group