Police asking for help identifying woman they say stole from a Beaver County Wine and Spirits store

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Police are asking for help identifying a woman they say stole from a local Wine and Spirits store.

The City of Aliquippa Police Department said the theft happened on July 24 at 10:59 a.m. at the Wine and Spirits store on Brodhead Road.

They shared a photo of the suspect on Thursday.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to contact the Aliquippa Police Department at 724-378-8000.

