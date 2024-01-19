Police asking neighbors to review surveillance footage after woman’s body found near Geneva College

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — It has been seven days since a woman was found dead near Geneva College in Beaver Falls, and now police are asking for the public’s help.

Beaver Falls police are asking the community to review their surveillance cameras in the area where she was last seen.

>> Missing woman’s body found along trail near Geneva College, death ruled a homicide

Any home or business in the area of 5th, 6th and 7th avenues between 11th and 24th streets is asked to check their cameras.

Police want people to look at the specific timeframe between 3:15 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7.

The victim, Becky Miller, walked down a nearby path the same day.

>> ‘In my heart forever’: Loved ones remember woman found stabbed to death near Geneva College

Police found her body days later. She had been stabbed multiple times.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca talked to the police chief over the phone Thursday. He said there are still no updates on any potential suspects.

