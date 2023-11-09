Police asking for public’s help in identifying 2 people in connection to Sheraden shooting

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to identify two males in connection to an October shooting in Sheraden.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Ashlyn Street for a ShotSpotter alert at 5:40 p.m. on Oct. 8. They found a woman who was shot in the arm and another woman who was treated on scene for a possible graze wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call police headquarters at 412-323-7800 and ask for Violent Crime Unit detectives.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group