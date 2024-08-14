Local

Police chase ends in crash with injuries in Duquesne

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A police chase ended in a crash in Duquesne.

Emergency crews are on scene in the 1000 block of Duquesne Boulevard.

Injuries were reported in the crash, but the exact number of people hurt is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

