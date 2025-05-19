Police chase ends with cruiser crashing into Lawrence County dog day care, officer flown to hospital

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A police chase ended with a cruiser crashing into a Lawrence County business and an officer being flown to a hospital Sunday night.

Pennsylvania State Police said the chase started in New Middletown, Ohio around 9 p.m. in Mahoning County, less than an hour from Pittsburgh.

The chase then came into North Beaver Township in Lawrence County, where state police said the police cruiser flipped over and went into a dog boarding business near Mohawk High School.

State police said the officer did not call the chase in because he didn’t have radio contact. Someone passing by saw the crash and called 911.

The officer was flown to a hospital in Ohio. The person they were chasing got away. At this time, it’s unknown what they were pursuing them for.

