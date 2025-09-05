Police contact over 400 drivers, arrest 5 for DUI during Labor Day weekend checkpoint

CORAPOLIS, Pa. — Police made five arrests for DUI and contacted hundreds of drivers at a checkpoint over Labor Day weekend.

On Thursday, the West Hills DUI Task Force said police contacted 445 drivers at a checkpoint on Fourth and Fifth Avenues in Corapolis that began at 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 30 and continued into 2:25 a.m. the next day.

Four motorists were arrested for DUI and a fifth was taken into custody for driving while under the influence of drugs.

One person was arrested on an outstanding warrant. One person was charged with illegal possession of marijuana.

Five drivers were cited for operating their vehicles with a suspended license.

20 drivers were cited for driving an unregistered vehicle or for driving a vehicle with an expired inspection.

11 people were cited or warned for various vehicle code violations.

Police did not mention if there was any overlap in the charges or the citations.

Officers from the Pittsburgh Police Task Force, Bellevue, Coraopolis, Crafton, Edgeworth, Findlay, Leetsdale, Moon, North Fayette, Oakdale, Robinson and Sewickley, took part in this operation.

