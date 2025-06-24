Police find drugs, loaded gun inside car with young children at North Huntingdon Sheetz, DA says

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A couple from Greensburg is facing charges after police said they found drugs and a loaded gun inside a car with young children inside, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

North Huntingdon Police responded to the Sheetz on Ronda Court to check on a customer who appeared to be under the influence inside the store. When officers arrived, they found the man inside a car at one of the gas pumps hunched over and drooling,

Officers noticed two young children in the back seat of the car.

Police said they eventually had to open the door and shake the man to get him to respond. He was identified as 47-year-old Bradley Bowers.

As officers were talking to Bowers, his girlfriend, Desiree Dornetta, came out of the store and walked toward the car.

Police said Dornetta also appeared to be under the influence, and told officers there were drugs inside the vehicle and consented to a search.

The DA’s office said officers found a bag containing 45 stamp bags of suspected heroin, in addition to a backpack containing a loaded pistol, five bricks of heroin, 13 loose stamp bags of heroin, 16 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and multiple empty stamp bags.

Bowers and Dornetta were taken into custody. Both are facing charges of possession with intent to deliver, firearm violations, possession charges, and endangering the welfare of children.

The children were placed in the care of a relative.

The couple remains in the Westmoreland County Prison, where they were unable to post $250,000 bail.

