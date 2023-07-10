Police in Harmony Township looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Harmony Township police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen.

Nia Ivanisin, 15, was last heard from around 4 p.m. on July 9. She was reported to be at a friend’s home in Ambridge.

Ivanisin is five feet, two inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Her hair is colored blue. She has hazel eyes.

Ivanisian was last seen wearing a pink top, grey pants and white tennis shoes. She is known to frequent the Ambridge area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

