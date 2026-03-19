Police investigate claims of pets being intentionally poisoned in Altoona, report says

ALTOONA, Pa. — Police in Altoona are investigating reports of pets being intentionally poisoned.

NBC affiliate WJAC reports that Altoona police issued a warning to pet owners in part of Blair County after getting multiple reports of someone intentionally poisoning animals.

At least one pet is said to have died from consuming toxin-laced items tossed into yards over roughly the past week, police say.

According to investigators, the poisonings have been reported around the Fairview area, by 25th Avenue and 12th Street.

WJAC says it spoke with a woman who claims her dog tested positive for antifreeze poisoning.

Tammy Perkins tells WJAC that her dog, Winnie, requires IV treatment every four hours at an animal hospital because of the poisoning.

Anyone with information about the poisonings or surveillance video in the area is asked to call the Animal Control Officer by calling 814-949-2499 or contact the Altoona Police Department’s Facebook page.

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