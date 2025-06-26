FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an apparent vandalism of the greens at a Butler County golf course.

Police say it appears that one or more people entered the Lake Arthur Golf Club on Isle Road in Franklin Township Sunday night into Monday.

They poured what seems to be a “vinger-related substance” on five of the course’s greens, all on the property’s western side.

Photos shared to social media show multiple spots of yellowed grass on several greens.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call PSP Butler at (724) 284-8100 and ask for Trooper Nadolsky.

Police investigating apparent vandalism of greens at Butler County golf course

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group