Police investigating body found in basement of Garfield home

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a body found in the basement of a house in Garfield.
Public safety officials said police were called to the 4900 block of Rosetta Street for a man found dead in a basement.
Officials said not much is known at this time and detectives are actively investigating if the man’s death is suspicious or not.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
