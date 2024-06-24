Police investigating body found in basement of Garfield home

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a body found in the basement of a house in Garfield.

Public safety officials said police were called to the 4900 block of Rosetta Street for a man found dead in a basement.

Officials said not much is known at this time and detectives are actively investigating if the man’s death is suspicious or not.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

