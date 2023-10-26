Man dead, another man in custody after shooting in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A man was found fatally shot in North Versailles Thursday.

According to Allegheny County 911, EMS units were called to the 600 block of Della Drive at around 1:15 p.m.

Allegheny County police said first responders found a man in an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was taken into custody inside the apartment, police said.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate and will consult with the district attorney’s office about if any charges will be filed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group