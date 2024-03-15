Police investigating incident in Etna

ETNA, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Etna.

Allegheny County dispatchers say officers were called to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Grant Avenue at 2:40 p.m. on Friday.

Channel 11 crews saw someone in an ambulance on scene.

Investigators say no one has been taken to a hospital at this time.

Allegheny County Police say officers were originally called to the scene for reports of shots fired. Police say no one was injured.

