Police investigating shots fired in City of Washington

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Police are investigating after shots were fired in the City of Washington.

On Monday, the City of Washington Police Department said officers were called to the 40 block of Shannon Avenue at 5:52 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Investigators found multiple fresh shell casings at the scene.

At this point, there are no reported injuries from the gunfire.

Police conducted interviews with people in the area and are working to learn more.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Washington Police Department at 724-223-4226 and ask for Detective Eberman. Tips can also be sent to deberman@washingtonpa.us.

