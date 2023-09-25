Police looking for 2 males in attempted carjacking in Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating an attempted carjacking in Bloomfield.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of Morewood Avenue, two males wearing dark hoodies, dark pants, and dark ski masks attempted to enter the victim’s locked vehicle and then chased her when she drove away.

University of Pittsburgh police are assisting Pittsburgh police with the investigation.

Anyone with information can call university police at 412-624-2121 or city police at 412-422-6520.

