Police looking for 2 males who burglarized Aliquippa convenience store

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Aliquippa police are looking for two people who burglarized a convenience store.

Police said two white males in ski masks and hoodies were seen on camera in the area of Aliquippa Food Mart on Sheffield Road at around 3 a.m. Friday.

The suspects threw objects at the front glass door of the convenience store, which broke it. They then went inside and stole merchandise, police said.

The next day, the same two people were seen in different clothing prowling around the same building before walking off.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact 724-775-0880, which is the non-emergency dispatch number, to be transferred to an officer on duty.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group