Police looking for driver accused of hitting person with vehicle in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a person in Uniontown.

According to Crime Stoppers, state police were called to a crash on Edenborn Road at around 3:20 p.m. on Friday.

A person who was directing traffic was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims. The driver fled the scene after the crash.

The car was last seen heading south on Edenborn Road.

Police say the driver was a heavy-set white woman who had dark hair.

The status of the victim is unknown at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 724-437-8477.

