Man who allegedly robbed 2 Pitt students in custody

PITTSBURGH — A man who allegedly robbed two University of Pittsburgh students last Thursday night on Oakland Avenue near Pitt’s campus has been taken into custody.

Eric Ingram lives not far from the campus. He is charged with robbery, false imprisonment and unlawful restraint.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy has the details from the criminal complaint -- NOW on 11 Morning News.

The victims told police the suspect made them get rid of their cell phones and brought them to an ATM — forcing them to withdraw money — and then ran down Oakland Avenue.

