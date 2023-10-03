Local

Man who allegedly robbed 2 Pitt students in custody

By WPXI.com News Staff

Robbery Police say two people were robbed along Oakland Avenue in Oakland.

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A man who allegedly robbed two University of Pittsburgh students last Thursday night on Oakland Avenue near Pitt’s campus has been taken into custody.

Eric Ingram lives not far from the campus. He is charged with robbery, false imprisonment and unlawful restraint.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy has the details from the criminal complaint -- NOW on 11 Morning News.

The victims told police the suspect made them get rid of their cell phones and brought them to an ATM — forcing them to withdraw money — and then ran down Oakland Avenue.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Search continues for Charlotte Sena; police believe 9-year-old was abducted
  • Female thrown from 31st Street Bridge during motorcycle crash; 2 in critical condition
  • Man dies after motorcycle crash in Pittsburgh
  • VIDEO: ‘Day by day he’s coming back to us’: Parents of Karns City quarterback share update on his condition
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read