Police looking for missing, endangered 80-year-old man last seen in Butler County

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who may be at risk of harm or injury.

Raymond Tuszynski Sr., 80, was last seen on the 100 block of Virginia Street in Middlesex Township at 4 a.m. on Wednesday. He was wearing a highly visible green shirt and blue work pants.

He could be driving a Blue 2017 Ford F-150. The license plate reads ZXK4637.

Tuszynski is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 180 pounds and has brown eyes.

State troopers say he may could be confused.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Middlesex Township Police Department at 724-898-3533.

