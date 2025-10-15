GLASSPORT, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in Dravosburg.

Pamela Cohlhepp, 44, was last seen in Dravosburg at 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

She was expected to arrive at her home on Ohio Avenue in Glassport, but police said she never made it there.

Cohlhepp was driving a charcoal gray Kia Sportage with a license plate number of KRM-0565. Police tracked her license plate and said it did not hit any readers after she was seen in Dravosburg.

Police looking for missing Glassport woman last seen in Dravosburg

Police said Cohlhepp is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. She has blue eyes and dark brown hair with red tips.

She was wearing a UPMC zip-up jacket and a shirt that says “Stay; tomorrow needs you” in teal and purple text.

She was also wearing jeans and pink flip flops.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

