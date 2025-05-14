Local

Missing 72-year-old man from New Sewickley found

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Paul Esser Police said Paul Esser, from New Sewickley, was last seen on Friday, May 9, walking away from UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.
By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

NEW SEWICKLEY, Pa. — UPDATE: Police said that Paul Esser has been found.

____________

Initial coverage:

The New Sewickley Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 72-year-old man.

Police said Paul Esser, from New Sewickley, was last seen on Friday, May 9, walking away from UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

Esser does not have a vehicle.

Anyone with information on Esser’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 724-774-2473 or the Beaver County Emergency Services Center at 724-775-0881.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

                                                  

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read