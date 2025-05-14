Missing 72-year-old man from New Sewickley found

NEW SEWICKLEY, Pa. — UPDATE: Police said that Paul Esser has been found.
Initial coverage:
The New Sewickley Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 72-year-old man.
Police said Paul Esser, from New Sewickley, was last seen on Friday, May 9, walking away from UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.
Esser does not have a vehicle.
Anyone with information on Esser’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 724-774-2473 or the Beaver County Emergency Services Center at 724-775-0881.
