Police find missing student reportedly carrying knife in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Jefferson Hills police found a missing student who was reportedly carrying a knife.

The Jefferson Hills Police Department said Kevin Davis, 15, left on foot at around 6 a.m. Friday.

Police said Davis was reported to be carrying a knife.

Davis is a ninth grader at Thomas Jefferson High School, although he’s currently not permitted on school property, according to police.

As a precaution, school police were notified and did a protective sweep of the premises to ensure that he was not present. There is no known active threat to any school grounds at this time, Jefferson Hills police said.

The West Jefferson Hills School District said Davis was found.

