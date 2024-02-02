Local

Police find missing student reportedly carrying knife in Jefferson Hills

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Kevin Davis - WPXI Kevin Davis - WPXI

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Jefferson Hills police found a missing student who was reportedly carrying a knife.

The Jefferson Hills Police Department said Kevin Davis, 15, left on foot at around 6 a.m. Friday.

Police said Davis was reported to be carrying a knife.

Davis is a ninth grader at Thomas Jefferson High School, although he’s currently not permitted on school property, according to police.

As a precaution, school police were notified and did a protective sweep of the premises to ensure that he was not present. There is no known active threat to any school grounds at this time, Jefferson Hills police said.

The West Jefferson Hills School District said Davis was found.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Groundhog Day 2024: Did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow?
  • Mobile toilets in downtown Pittsburgh being removed
  • Teacher hospitalized after breaking up fight between students at McKeesport Area High School
  • VIDEO: Massive athletic complex could be coming to Butler County
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read