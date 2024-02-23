Local

Police looking for people accused of stealing $4K worth of merchandise from Connellsville Walmart

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify people accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Walmart in Connellsville.

State police said the suspects took $4,000 worth of various merchandise from the store on Jan. 13 at around 5:30 p.m.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, state police said.

