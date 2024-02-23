Local

Police looking for Washington County woman who allegedly abandoned her starved, emaciated dogs

By Cara Sapida, WPXI-TV

Police looking for Washington County woman who abandoned her starved, emaciated dogs

By Cara Sapida, WPXI-TV

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a woman who they say abandoned her emaciated dogs.

Police arrested Kimbre Hatcher on Sunday after she was caught squatting inside a home in West Middletown Township with her two dogs. 

Investigators say Hatcher refused to surrender her animals but insisted they had food and water. After her release from jail several days later, she disappeared, abandoning the dogs which police say were starving.

On 11 News at 6, the double life investigators say Hatcher was living.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Avella man, 21, killed in single-vehicle crash
  • Allegheny County, Pittsburgh to enact Code Blue this weekend
  • Cyberattack causes prescription delays at pharmacies nationwide
  • VIDEO: Pittsburghers will get partial view of upcoming eclipse; for a better view, plan a trip to Erie
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read