Police looking for Washington County woman who allegedly abandoned her starved, emaciated dogs

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a woman who they say abandoned her emaciated dogs.

Police arrested Kimbre Hatcher on Sunday after she was caught squatting inside a home in West Middletown Township with her two dogs.

Investigators say Hatcher refused to surrender her animals but insisted they had food and water. After her release from jail several days later, she disappeared, abandoning the dogs which police say were starving.

On 11 News at 6, the double life investigators say Hatcher was living.

