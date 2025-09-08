Police participate in ‘Shop With a Cop’ event benefiting children in Westmoreland County

LIGONIER VALLEY. Pa. — The annual “Shop with a Cop” charity golf outing took place in Westmoreland County on Monday.

The outing, held at Champions Lakes, has over 200 participants, including law enforcement officers, the DA’s office, politicians and local business owners.

Proceeds from the outing benefit children who are impacted by crime in the county.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steve Limani organizes the event each year.

He said hundreds of kids participated this year.

“The one year we took 550 kids shopping and it’s based on need. We reach out to each police department and they have the opportunity to nominate children within Westmoreland County. Then we go out there, hit the streets and take the kids shopping. I think the kids get a lot out of it, but I’m going to tell you the police officers get just as much,” Limani said.

He says they raise over $50,000 during the annual event, which is nearly half of the operating cost for Shop with a Cop.

