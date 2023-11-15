Local

Police release surveillance image as they continue to search for endangered missing 16-year-old boy

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Mikah Morrison 11/9 Surveillance video of Mikah Morrison from Nov. 9 near the Crafton-Ingram Shopping Center.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities in Allegheny County continue to search for an endangered missing 16-year-old from Crafton.

Crafton police first posted about the search for Mikah Morrison on Saturday, two days after he left a note for his parents saying he was going out and never returned to their home on Hawthorne Avenue.

Allegheny County police on Wednesday posted a new photo of Mikah from Thursday. Detectives think it shows him in the Crafton-Ingram Shopping Center around 9:35 p.m.

Mikah is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a black and white coat, black Adidas high-top shoes, black-rimmed prescription glasses and a black beanie with red and white lettering.

Mikah suffers from mental health issues and is on daily medication. He does not have a cell phone.

If you see Mikah, or have information about where he could be, call the Crafton Borough Police Department at 412-921-2016 or submit at tip to the County Tip Line by calling 1-833-ALL-TIPS.


