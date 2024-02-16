Police searching for man accused of overnight burglary, assault in Jeannette

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Jeannette police are looking for a man they say has an arrest warrant for burglary charges.

Derrick Lee Straughters, 34, is facing burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment charges related to an incident that happened on Feb. 15.

Straughters is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the City of Jeannette Police Department.

