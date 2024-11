CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Center Township police are searching for a man they say took a purse from a parked car on Monday evening.

A Facebook post from police said the theft happened at 5 p.m. near McDonald’s on Pleasant Drive.

Anyone who can identify the suspect in the photos police provided is asked to call 724-775-0880.

