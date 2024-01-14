Police searching for missing 75-year-old man last seen in McKeesport

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Police in Duquesne are searching for a missing 75-year-old man with dementia.

The City of Duquesne Police Department is looking to locate Richard Loduca, who was last seen around 1:15 a.m. in McKeesport.

Police say Loduca left Sycamore Estates in Duquesne around 12:45 a.m.

Loduca is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a brown or black jacket, black shoes, black pants, a U.S. Military Veterans ball cap and glasses.

If you see Loduca, contact the City of Duquesne Police Department by calling 412-469-3774.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group