Police searching for missing Washington woman last seen in February

Police in Washington are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who hasn’t been seen since early February.

According to the City of Washington Police Department, Katlyn Dorn, 30, was last seen on Feb. 9 in Washington. She was reportedly taken to the Uniontown or Brownsville area and called to be picked up in Uniontown, but has never been heard from since.

Dorn is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde/brown hair that she often has pulled up. She has a tattoo of the word “hope” on her left ribs and was in the process of having dental work done.

Anyone with information should call Pennsylvania State Police Uniontown at 724-439-7111 or Uniontown Police at 724-430-2929.

