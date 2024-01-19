Local

Police searching for suspect after man shot during Homestead home invasion

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Evan Hughes

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Allegheny County police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot during a home invasion in Homestead.

The incident happened Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Street around 4:30 a.m.

Police said Evan Hughes, 60, of Wilkinsburg, broke into the home and engaged in an altercation with the victim before shooting him in the back.

Detectives are actively searching for Hughes. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and burglary.

Hughes is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

