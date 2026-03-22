Police seek help identifying woman as part of ongoing fraud investigation

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A police department in Beaver County is asking for help identifying a woman as part of an ongoing fraud investigation.

The Center Township Police Department released two photos of the woman on Friday, only saying that the public’s help in identifying her could “make a difference in helping bring this case to a resolution.”

Anyone who knows who the woman is or has any information that could help investigators should contact the Center Police Department by calling 724-775-0880 or emailing abranchetti@centerpolice.com or rlutton@centerpolice.com.

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